2023 is proving to be a challenging year for Montgomery County food farmers. As recession fears take hold and the impact of inflation is felt by more and more people in our community, local farms that sell direct to consumers like us and often rely on a Community Support Agriculture (CSA) model are feeling the impact.

CSAs protect small farmers from the vagaries of an increasingly consolidated and international food market. Although many types of CSAs exist, CSAs usually start in the Spring, when community members purchase a CSA share. Then, weekly, they receive a box of 5-10 farm fresh fruits and vegetables, plus other locally produced food items like cheeses, meats, or honey.

Customers enjoy the excitement of receiving or choosing a box of mixed farm products every week. CSA members pay the farmer at the beginning of the season and thus ensure that farmers have the necessary dollars to buy everything that farming requires – seed, fertilizer, tools, employees’ wages, accounting software, etc.

By committing to purchase products in advance from the farm, community members help the farmers because they share the risk that inevitably comes with farming, by being flexible as to which farm fresh products they receive and, in the process expand their cooking repertoire.

The CSA model pushes CSA farms to diversify their crop selection, which is better for the community, the environment and public health. The benefits of eating a vegetable and fruit rich diet are well documented and local fresh produce simply tastes great. What better and less expensive way to turn around the many negative health outcomes related to diet than eating local and fresh produce, some of which simply can’t be found on a supermarket shelf.

The opposite of farm diversification is monoculture and monoculture practices dominate the international food market. These practices allow farmers to invest in the expensive machinery needed to grow, weed and harvest a single crop on a large and efficient scale, but monoculture is not without consequence according to the National Resource Defense Council and the New York Times among others.

Monoculture practices often lead to increased dependence on chemicals needed to control the diseases and pests that inevitably build up in a plot of land cropped with the same item year to year. Alternatively, CSA and small diversified farms rely on crop rotations and soil health first and foremost to manage pests and disease.

During the height of the COVID pandemic, CSA farmers like us saw a significant uptick in interest from customers who were alarmed by the site of bare grocery store shelves and hoping to avoid the dangers associated with being inside. Government entities and nonprofit food banks also reached out and in response we have scaled up to provide for the demand. That money went into making our farms more efficient and the food we produce safer and not our bank accounts.

As a recession mindset settles in, we are finding more and more people reluctant to make an investment in our farms. We get it, we too are struggling to navigate the challenges of an inflationary economy with a tight labor market. Joining a CSA, however good an investment it might be, is a significant financial commitment.

Many of us will see this economic downturn through, but others will not and as a result the farm community, which is so critical to ensure food farming continues in Montgomery County will be harmed. And with food farmers so goes the long-term viability of the Ag Reserve.

We believe CSAs are the best way to sustain local farms. Farmers markets are great, but they entail market fees, credit card fees, lots of labor and sales are weather dependent – all of which affect the bottom line. We know that our existence as well as that of the Ag Reserve is more likely when we can speak as many with one voice before local and state lawmakers, of whom with a simple yay or nay vote have the power to alter zoning rules and other public policies that could result in the closures of some of our farms at a time when the global food supply is at great peril according to the United Nations.

It is our belief that part of the answer to addressing the challenges of climate change must come from the development of local food systems that ensure the necessary redundancy to protect against the whims of global supply chains and works to reduce the number of miles food travels between farm and table as well as the plastic packaging food that accompanies it.

Collectively, we are sharing our current situation with area residents to both inform and hopefully gain new CSA members so that we can have the privilege to continue to sow and harvest the land. Your food dollars matter and serve as a vote for the type of agriculture you hope to see.

If you would like to learn more about how to join a local CSA, go to the MoCo Food Council MoCo Made CSA list or the Montgomery Countryside Alliance list .

Marc Grossman of Rockville operates The Farm at Our House in Brookeville, which provides certified organic vegetable farm that supports Montgomery County community through locally grown and accessible produce.



