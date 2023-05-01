Metro Move Fest is a fitness festival for all ages! Hosted by the Nesfield Performance Foundation and supported by the lead sponsor, business consulting firm KCIC, this event will host a 5K race, relay, Rotary Wheel Challenge, and other fitness-focused events, including yoga classes and other exercise demonstrations.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Bethesda Chevy Chase High School (4301 East-West Highway, Bethesda, Maryland 20814). Proceeds from the event will benefit Metro Bethesda Rotary Foundation (MBRF) and The Spirit Club Foundation (SCF), and sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. Learn more: https://metromovefest.com/