A store manager suffered a stab wound during an armed robbery of a downtown Silver Spring drug store on Saturday night, police report.

Just after 7 p.m., Montgomery County police officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 1290 East-West Highway in downtown Silvr Spring, according to police spokesperson Shiera Goff. A male suspect allegedly displayed a knife and demanded cash from an employee, police report.

When a manager chased the suspect as he attempted to flee the store, he received a superficial stab wound from the suspect, Goff said. The victim was treated on the scene by Fire & Rescue personnel with non-life-threatening injuries, and police have no suspect in custody.

MCPS teachers to receive salary hikes

On Friday, Montgomery County Public Schools and its teachers’ union reached an agreement that would raise teachers’ salaries over the next two years. The agreement would give ten-month employees a salary increase of $5,602 and twelve-month employees with an increase of $6,583 beginning next school year, with additional raises the following year.

The higher salaries aim to offset rising cost-of-living concerns and would also fulfill the new state mandate that teachers start with an annual salary of $60,000, under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

20 car break-ins at Rockville apartment complex

During the early morning hours on Saturday, an unknown party or parties broke into over 20 cars at a Rockville apartment complex, police say.

Montgomery County Police are investigating the incident, which they say occurred at Halpine View Apartments between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday. An anonymous tipster told FOX 5 that the suspects allegedly stole airbags and targeted Hondas.

Police say they believe the vandalism is connected to a similar incident that happened on Friday night in the College Gardens community of Rockville.

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 50 and winds reaching up to 15 miles per hour.

