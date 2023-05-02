Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) announced Tuesday that he would be running for Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-Md.) seat.

Jawando sent an email to supporters Tuesday morning, a day after Cardin said publicly that he would not be running for reelection in 2024.

“Today, I am living a life that my friends and I could have never imagined,” Jawando’s announcement said. “I represent over a million people on the Montgomery County Council where I’m dismantling the deep economic and racial barriers that are actually holding us back.”

Jerome Segal, a Democrat who challenged Cardin in 2018, also announced Tuesday morning that he would be running for Cardin’s seat. Robin Ficker, a Republican, announced in December that he’d also be vying for the seat. Other potential candidates rumored to be interested include Rep. David Trone (D-Dist. 6) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8).

Jawando’s Tuesday morning email contained a video announcement.