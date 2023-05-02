The driver of a Nissan Versa died Friday after a collision with a tow truck in Montgomery Village, police said.

Police responded to the intersection of Wightman Road and Aspenwood Lane at approximately 2 a.m. for report of a two-vehicle collision. Detectives concluded that a red Ford tow truck was traveling northbound on Wightman Road when it hit a silver 2021 Nissan Versa coming in the opposite direction and attempting to make a right turn onto Aspenwood Lane.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. He has been identified as Juan Antonio Lamas Salcido, 51, of Gaithersburg.

Police are investigating the incident and encourage anyone with information to contact Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives at (240) 773-6620.