Three Bethesda-Chevy Chase juniors have their sights set on increasing turnout among young Montgomery County Hispanic voters. Their newly launched nonprofit, Hispanic Advocates, is already gaining traction on social media and among local officials, according to organizers.

“Our main goal is to magnify the voices of Hispanic and Latine people coming out of high school who want to tell their story and bring something new to the table,” said co-founder Jacobo Lopez, 17. “This community makes up so much of our county, and their voices really shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

Lopez came up with the idea for the nonprofit with his friend Vaughn Garcia-Hidalgo during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they realized just how important mail-in ballots had become to the electoral process and how underutilized they continue to be among Hispanic voters. Silver Spring teenager’s self-portrait will join well-known works of art at US Capitol

Launched over two weeks ago in April, Hispanic Advocates will aim to increase voter turnout and election education through forums, door-to-door canvassing and other forms of grassroots community conversation. The group now has almost 100 followers on its Instagram page and more than 40 registered members, mostly B-CC students—though organizers say they’re already branching out to other schools.

During the 2016 presidential election, 90% of U.S. voters cast their ballots in person on or before election day, according to data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. By contrast, 97% of almost 1.5 million voters returned their ballots by mail or Dropbox during the 2020 primary election.

Approximately 20% of the county’s population identify as Hispanic, according to last year’s census data. Over a phone call with Jose Ortiz, County Councilmember Natali Fani-González’s senior assistant, Lopez said he learned that despite a large number of registered Hispanic voters in Montgomery County, data suggests very few actually show up to the polls.

Lopez said several factors help explain why voter turnout by Hispanic residents is significantly lower than other demographic groups. He said he personally knows many young Hispanic voters who have full-time jobs or serve as caretakers for other family members and don’t have time to wait in line at the polling stations.

“Also, a lot of Hispanic and Latine people feel that participating in local elections and government advocacy isn’t open to them,” he said. “They’ve been taught most of their life that they’re a foreigner and that their voice means less than others.”

In addition, Lopez and Garcia-Hidalgo said many of their friends and family don’t know mail-in voting is permissible, let alone easily accessible.

“It’s crazy how many people I know who don’t realize they can mail in their vote,” Garcia-Hidalgo said. “A lot of my friends have to take care of older people and can’t leave their house, so that would be really helpful for them if they knew how to do it.”

He added that his father’s side of the family is from Lima, Peru, and many of his family members view themselves as immigrants who aren’t allowed to vote in America.

“Everything that’s happening in the U.S. is like a foreign language to them,” he said.

Fellow co-founder Lucas Cheplo, a second-generation American, said the voices of Hispanic and Latine residents are more important now than ever as the county’s population continues to diversify.

“Hispanics come from all different countries and backgrounds, so they have a lot of different perspectives to offer,” he said. “With more new people coming into the county, I think public opinion is going to change a lot because of what they have to say.”

Hispanic Advocates has been reaching out to county council members, school board members and nonprofits such as the National Federation of Hispanics in its efforts to increase visibility and reach. Lopez said he recently sent a letter to Walter Johnson High School’s Principal Jennifer Baker, hoping to identify an opportunity for collaboration. He said the group is also hoping to bring its members together for their first communal meeting at the Van Ness communal garden in downtown D.C. before June, though an official date has yet to be announced.

School board president Karla Silvestre (At-Large) confirmed that she spoke with Lopez over the weekend about the new initiative and said she encouraged him to testify on behalf of the group at the board’s next meeting.

“It will be important to have [this group’s] voice in the county’s efforts to increase engagement around voting,” she wrote to MoCo360. “I’m always supportive of groups looking to increase civic engagement.”

Group members met virtually with Fani-González on Monday night to talk about their nonprofit, and Lopez told MoCo360 she was “really enthusiastic” about the project.

Lopez reiterated how important it is to him that Hispanic Advocates connect with voters across the county, not just at his own school.

“This isn’t about B-CC,” he said. “This is about Hispanic voices all across Montgomery County, Maryland and the world.”