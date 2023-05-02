Silver Spring teenager’s self-portrait will join well-known works of art at US Capitol

Oliva Ensign, 17, of Silver Spring, Maryland, won the Eighth District Congressional Art Competition with “The Memory Quilt: Pieces of Myself” to be featured at the US Capitol.

Ensign’s colored-pencil portrait shows her reaching forward toward the viewer. The 11th-grader at Albert Einstein High School said that gesture is her extending her hand to adulthood, and her future [WTOP].

Montgomery County offers free deck inspections for National Building Safety Month

The Department of Permitting Services is offering free deck inspections with 300 appointments to be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those who live in Gaithersburg or Rockville won’t be able to participate in the free program since these areas have their own protocols and departments [DCNewsNow].

Auto crimes skyrocket in DC, Maryland and Virginia, data shows

About 20 cars are stolen on average each day in Montgomery County, according to police records. More than 2,600 cars have been stolen from Prince George’s County this year through April 25, according to police reports, with 140 thefts committed at gunpoint.

More than 100,000 auto crimes have been committed in the DMV since 2021, according to police records[WJLA].

Today’s weather: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56.

