Wednesday marked longtime former Montgomery College official Sanjay Rai’s first day serving as acting secretary for the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC). Governor Wes Moore (D) announced Rai’s appointment to the position in mid-April.

“I think I’ve been preparing for this job my entire life,” Rai said. “I’m really looking forward to making sure every segment of our higher education environment has the support from the state that’s necessary for success.”

Prior to joining the MHEC, Rai spent 19 years serving in various leadership roles at Montgomery College, most recently as senior vice president of academic affairs. In his new position at the state level, he'll be responsible for supporting the success of community colleges, private liberal art colleges and public universities across Maryland by working with school officials as well as community and government partners.

Rai said higher education is through a “pretty important transition right now” post-pandemic and named several job markets as ripe for new homegrown talent—including the HVAC, construction, health care and teacher industries.

“These are not just jobs—they’re wonderful careers,” he said. “Maryland is one of the best places to live and work, and there’s so many wonderful opportunities for upcoming young professionals to explore.”

Rai holds a PhD in mathematics from the University of Arkansas and two master’s degrees, one from Canada’s Dalhousie University and one from India’s University of Allahabad. Colleagues say his extensive background working in the community college setting gives him a unique perspective on how higher education must align with the needs of the workforce.

“He is keenly focused on preparing students for success academically and in the workforce, which thereby contributes to growth for our region’s employers and enriches our communities,” said Michael Brintnall, chair of Montgomery College’s board of trustees. “We wish Dr. Rai the very best in this exciting role.”

During his first months in office, Rai said he will be launching a listening tour to meet with a variety of local higher-education stakeholders to “build confidence in our agency” and make sure community partnerships are well-aligned. He said he looks forward to meeting his new colleagues and building rapport with colleagues across the state.

“Until today, I was leading an institution focused on student success, access and education resulting in upward social and economic mobility for students,” he said. “Starting this new job doesn’t change that mission. It’s just the vantage point that changes—an opportunity for me to scale up success for students all across Maryland. I think it’s going to be a wonderful opportunity.”

