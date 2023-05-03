The grandfather of a Wootton High School athlete almost lost his life after experiencing cardiac arrest at a lacrosse game Monday night, but the quick actions of a medically-trained Wootton senior and Wootton parent brought him back to consciousness.

The incident occurred at Rockville’s Thomas S. Wootton High School on Monday night after a boys’ lacrosse game, when the grandfather of an athlete went into cardiac arrest in the stadium bathroom, according to an email sent to families by Al Lightsey, Wootton’s athletic specialist. The man was found by his wife in the bathroom and lost his pulse for several minutes, according to the email.

Vivek Majumdar, a Wootton senior and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department, said the athlete grandson of the man in crisis is one of his best friends. When the grandfather's wife ran out of the bathroom yelling for help, Majumdar leapt into action.

When he saw the older man lying unconscious on the ground, Majumdar did “exactly what I’m trained to do” as an EMT, checking for pain stimuli, verbal stimuli and a pulse—all of which came back negative. He said he started CPR right away. A 25-year veteran Emergency Room doctor who was also at the game joined Majumdar in the bathroom and took over chest compressions.

“We went through about three or four rounds of CPR, around eight minutes,” Majumdar recalls. “He wasn’t having the circulation that he needed to essentially survive.”

Eventually, Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and took over the resuscitation efforts. The man successfully achieved a return of spontaneous circulation, functionally bringing him back to life, Majumdar said.

The man was rushed to Shady Grove Hospital, where Lightsey says he remained on Tuesday “doing much better.” Majumdar said having to use his EMT training outside of his expected fire department duties was a jarring experience and something he’s still processing.

“I was thinking about getting home and taking a nice shower, and the next thing I know I’m doing CPR on my best friend’s grandfather,” he said. “It’s been a little bit hard to grasp.”

The 18-year-old Wootton student and Student Government Association (SGA) president has been volunteering with the fire department since October 2021. He said he’s always been someone who spent a lot of time volunteering at food drives and in homeless shelters, and he joined the department because he wanted to make more of a tangible difference in his community.

“It’s definitely been the most impactful thing I’ve ever done in my life. There’s nothing that really compares,” he said. “My goal is to eventually become a career firefighter EMT.”

Lightsey said others at the scene were particularly impressed with Majumdar, who was “cool and calm throughout this whole ordeal.” He said the man’s family has expressed gratitude to all parties involved in saving his life Monday night.

“I bring all of this up because a lot of the time when we are coaching or working a game, we are thinking about the game itself as a coach, or asking ourselves why we are there as a game manager—and this is why,” Lightsey wrote in his email to families. “When something like this happens, we do have a plan in place to make sure that we can get help to the individual or individuals in need.”

