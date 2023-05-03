The Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee (MCDCC) is looking to fill yet another vacant seat in the Maryland General Assembly, this time in District 17 of the House of Delegates.

This will be the fifth representative this legislative season who will be picked by the committee and not voters.

Del. Kumar P. Barve (D-Dist. 17) announced last month that he is leaving his seat in the Maryland House of Delegates to join Democratic Gov. Wes Moore’s administration as a member of the Maryland Public Service Commission. He will officially resign May 17, according to an MCDCC news release.



Since Barve is a Democrat, the state constitution requires the panel of 24 elected committee members from throughout Montgomery County to nominate an individual to fill the vacancy and submit that name to the governor. The governor is required to make an appointment within 30 days after the vacancy. The person appointed will serve the rest of Barve’s term, ending in November 2026, according to a MCDCC news release.

District 17 includes parts of Rockville and Gaithersburg.

To be eligible to run for the vacancy, an applicant must be:

a registered Democratic voter in the state of Maryland

a resident of Legislative District 17

at least 25 years old

Those interested in applying should submit a cover letter, resume and any other supporting materials that they would like the MCDCC to consider by email to office@mcdcc.org with the subject line “D17 Delegate Vacancy Application” no later than 5 p.m. May 31.

The District 17 Democratic Club will host a public forum for residents of District 17 to meet the applicants at 7 p.m. on June 7via Zoom.

Attendees and applicants must register in advance at bit.ly/d17-06-07

Candidates who meet the qualifications will be invited to interviews at the June 13 MCDCC meeting. The MCDCC will vote to recommend an applicant to the governor immediately upon concluding the interviews.

This is the fifth time the committee will go through this process since the 2023 legislative session began on Jan. 11. From celebration to mourning–family of murdered Silver Spring man plead for answers

Greg Wims was appointed as District 39 delegate last month. The seat was vacated in March by Kirill Reznik, who left to join Moore’s administration as the new assistant secretary for inter-departmental data integration for the state Department of Human Services. Reznik began his General Assembly career when he was appointed by the central committee in October 2007.

Former District 16 Del. Ariana Kelly was appointed to the District 16 Senate seat, which became vacant after former Sen. Susan Lee was named secretary of state for Maryland by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore on Jan. 10. As a result of Kelly’s selection to the Senate, her House seat was vacated.

Sarah Wolek, former chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity and professor at University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business, was nominated by the committee and appointed to Kelly’s house seat in March.

Bernice Mireku-North was nominated to fill a vacant seat in District 14 of the House of Delegates in January, after former Del. Eric Luedtke resigned the seat to become Moore’s chief legislative officer.

The MCDCC appointment process for General Assembly vacancies has not been without controversy. Currently, 13 of 34 state delegates and senators in the county–or 38%—were appointed by the committee.

Some legislators and observers have criticized the process as undemocratic because the public doesn’t get to vote, and some committee members have called on their colleagues to change the process so that someone serving on the body must resign before being considered for an open legislative seat.

The committee will also vote on a key policy change on May 9. MCDCC’s Rules Committee has advanced a proposal that would not allow current MCDCC members to participate in a vote to fill a vacancy if they have applied for the vacancy.

The proposed policy says:

Any current MCDCC member who applies for a vacancy appointment shall inform the Chair of their intentions within 3 days of the announcement of the vacancy and shall be recused from participating in all aspects of the vacancy appointment process, including but not limited to receiving candidate materials, communications related to the vacancy, interviewing other candidates and voting.

Current MCDCC members would still be able to apply for vacancies, and would not be required to resign, but cannot participate in the process, including the vote. If the applicant is on committees that have responsibilities related to the vacancy, those tasks and decisions would similarly need to be assigned to other members.

Although not required, current central committee member, Marc Anthony Robles, an applicant for the District 39 vacancy, recused himself from voting during that nomination process.

Del. Julie Palakovich Carr (D-Dist. 17) sponsored a bill this General Assembly session that would require central committee members who apply for state legislative vacancies to recuse themselves from voting for the vacancy. However, the bill didn’t make it far in the legislative process.