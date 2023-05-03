A new IKEA store will open in Gaithersburg, possibly by the end of the year, according to BizJournals. The new store, along with one in Fairfax, Va., will be the “first of their kind in the United States.” Customers will find a smaller space and experts to help them design their living spaces and order items, which can then be delivered or picked up at a later date.

The IKEA “Plan and Order point” will open at 101 Boardwalk Place #102. (MoCoShow)

“Real Live Mermaids” to come to Wheaton Mall

Westfield Wheaton will host a “Make a Splash with Real Mermaids” event on May 27th from 12-4pm. The event celebrates the release of the new The Little Mermaid film and will feature three “live mermaids,” live music, professional photos, face painting, and more.

The event will be held in the mall’s lower level Macy’s Court and tickets to see the movie at AMC theaters are available for purchase. (MoCoShow)

Silver Spring resident is a Jeopardy! winner

Kevin Belle, a Silver Spring resident, won two episodes of Jeopardy! as of Tuesday. After the two shows, his winnings were $24,398. Belle, according to his LinkedIn works as the project manager for the Great American Rail Trail for Rails to Trails. He also performs in drag under the name Whiskey Ginger. (MyMCMedia)