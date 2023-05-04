Skip to content
Home » 10 refreshing spring cocktails to celebrate the season
La Rosa
- What: Código Rosa tequila, rose water, hibiscus, lime, agave, chili lime rim
- Why: The wine barrel-aged tequila adds just a hint of sweetness—the perfect complement to the housemade rose-infused tres leches cake.
- Where: Cielo Rojo, 7056 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park
La Vie en Rose
- What: Vodka, pomegranate liqueur, lemon, Champagne, raspberries
- Why: You’ll be seeing life through rose-colored glasses as soon as this bubbly coupe hits your lips.
- Where: Duck Duck Goose, 7929 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda
Spicy Little Things
- What: Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime, serrano chili syrup, grapefruit soda
- Why: A mildly piquant paloma with a dried-serrano garnish.
- Where: Hello Betty, 940 Rose Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda
Clarified Piña Colada
- What: Coconut milk, pineapple, lime, rum
- Why: A single sniff of this luminescent tropical chiller will take you straight to the islands.
- Where: Hip FlaskRooftop Bar, 7707 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda
Blackberry Blossom
- What: Butterfly pea-infused gin, elderflower liqueur, blackberries, basil, lemon, demerara, egg whites
- Why: Purple eye candy in a liquid nitrogen-chilled coupe.
- Where: Julii, 11915 Grand Park Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda
Frosé
- What: Dry rosé, vodka, strawberries, lemon, sugar
- Why: Who needs dessert when you can slurp a pale pink wine slushy that packs a punch
- Where: Millie’s Spring Valley, 4866 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
Garden Mojito
- What: White rum, blueberry syrup, blueberries, lime, mint, club soda
- Why: An effervescent highball for green thumbs to sip before browsing the curated selection of garden items for sale next door.
- Where: Terrain Cafe, 7228 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda
In the Air
- What: Green tea-infused shōchū, pisco, pomegranate juice, lemon, simple syrup, cherry blossom air
- Why: Yes, we said cherry blossom air. Dehydrated petals are frothed with a hand blender to top this crimson-tinted trompe l’oeil.
- Where: Zinnia, 9201 Colesville Road, Silver Spring
Chevy Chase Gin & Tonic
- What: Gin, Mediterranean tonic, rose water, orange essence, citrus, mint
- Why: A refreshing warm-weather botanical classic, best enjoyed on the outdoor patio.
- Where: Opal, 5534 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
The Lila
- What: Gin, Manzanilla sherry, vermouth, butterfly pea-infused simple syrup, lavender bitters
- Why: Come for the discounted tapas at sangria hour, stay for this lilac-hued take on a dry martini.
- Where: Spanish Diner, 7271 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda
Related Stories