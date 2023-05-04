From a margarita crawl to a fiesta with $1 churros, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Mexican holiday on Friday.

Cinco De Mayo (Kentlands)

Cinco De Mayo restaurant will offer various drink specials at its Kentlands location at 640 Center Point Way in Gaithersburg.

Drink specials include 20-ounce draft beers for $7.50, lime margarita, Blue Pacific margarita or BlackJack margarita for $9.99.

Long Branch

Discover Long Branch will host its second Cinco De Mayo celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. at Flower Avenue Urban Park, at 8746 Flower Ave. in Silver Spring.

The free event will feature music, dancing and a margarita crawl. Attendees can buy a mug at Flower Avenue Urban Park for the margarita crawl at El Gavilan for a $6 house margarita with a mug or at El Golfo for a $6 signature margarita with a mug.

Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available.

Sports & Social

Sports & Social presents Fiesta De Mayo offering $1, $2, $3, $4 and $5 food and drink specials all day at 11800 Grand Park Ave. in North Bethesda.

Specials for the day include $1 churros, $2 street tacos, $3 chips and salsa, $4 draft beer and $5 margaritas.

Taco Bamba

In honor of Cinco De Mayo, Taco Bamba will offer happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. with specials on cocktails, beer and food.

The specials will be available at all its locations including Gaithersburg at 670 Quince Orchard Road, and Rockville at 1627 Rockville Pike.

Caddie’s Bar and Grill

Caddie’s Bar and Grill, located at 4922 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda, will hold a Cinco De Mayo celebration featuring live music and happy hour.

Music will be performed by Misspent Youth and happy hour will be from 2 to 8 p.m. featuring $6 house and flavored margaritas.