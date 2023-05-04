Rep. David Trone (D-Dist. 6) announced Thursday that he would be running for Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-Md.) seat in 2024.

Trone released a campaign video Thursday morning, three days after Cardin said publicly that he would not be running for reelection.

“I am running to represent Maryland in the U.S. Senate because the clock is ticking to stop the opioid epidemic, fix the mental health crisis, and reform our broken justice system,” Trone wrote in a tweet.

Trone has represented Maryland Congressional District 6, which includes much of Montgomery County, since 2019. He serves on the House Appropriations, Joint Economic and Budget committees. From celebration to mourning–family of murdered Silver Spring man plead for answers

Trone is known for his legislative efforts in Congress toward ending the opioid epidemic. He co-chairs the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force and introduced the Preventing Mental Health and Substance Use Crises During Emergencies Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden (D) in 2021.

Trone is the multimillionaire co-owner of Total Wine & More, which some political observers have said gives him the unique ability to self fund. Trone’s Twitter page for his campaign says “no PAC or corporate money.”

Now that Trone is running for Senate, this will open up the race for Maryland Congressional District 6.

Trone joins a broadening field of candidates. Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) announced Tuesday that he would be running for Cardin’s seat.

Jerome Segal, a Democrat who challenged Cardin in 2018, also announced Tuesday morning that he would be running for Cardin’s seat. Robin Ficker, a Republican, announced in December that he’d also be vying for the seat. Other potential candidates rumored to be interested include Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D).

