A series of events ranging from fountain lighting to live music will welcome spring this weekend in Chevy Chase.

The Chevy Chase Spring Fling, presented by community organizations One Circle and Friends of Chevy Chase Circle, will kick off Friday at 8 p.m. at Chevy Chase Circle fountain.

No one will be allowed to cross into the circle Friday night, so to see the lights the best viewing will be around the circle either on the sidewalk or on the lawn of the Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church.

The event will also feature a performance by the Crush Funk Brass Band on the church lawn at 8:15 p.m. There will be a mystery VIP to lead the countdown of the fountain lighting at 8:30 p.m. There will be free ice cream and popcorn.

On Saturday, Chevy Chase Main Street present a Street Market featuring a family scavenger hunt, various vendors including crafts, food and jewelry, and live music on the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Connecticut Ave. There will be a performance by Reliable Trio, a three-piece jazz group, at Blue 44 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During the market, Avalon Theatre will hold a program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. featuring a presentation of The Avalon: 100 Years, a short film, and Sherlock Jr., Classic Buster Keaton 1924, a silent film. Following the program, the theatre will also hold its Centennial Gala from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Chevy Chase Village Hall at 5906 Connecticut Ave. Tickets to the gala are $325, which includes the program, and tickets to only the program are $75. Both tickets can be purchased through the theatre’s website.

On Sunday the Garden Club of Chevy Chase will hold a garden tour from noon to 4 p.m. The tour is rain or shine and includes the seven gardens in Chevy Chase Village, Chevy Chase Circle, and the Garden Club of Chevy Chase’s Betty English Garden. Tickets for the garden tour are $45 and can be purchased on the club’s website.