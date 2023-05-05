There were 11 reports of airbag thefts from an apartment complex in Rockville this past weekend, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.



Thieves have been breaking glass windows to get into the cars and steal the airbags from cars in the parking lot of Halpine View Apartments. MCPD told NBC4 there have been 266 airbag thefts in the county so far this year.

[NBC4]

Black bear sighted in Rockville

Residents have reported sightings of a large black bear around Woodley Gardens and Great Falls Road, according to Rockville City Police.

This comes a week after residents in a Kensington neighborhood also reported sightings of a black bear.

Advertisement

Police urge residents to leave a bear alone if they see one, remain still, slowly wave their arms and to talk so the bear recognizes they are a human and not prey.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Increased Red Line service starts next week

Advertisement

Metro is shortening wait times on the Red Line to the lowest they have been in more than three years.

Beginning Monday, Red Line trains will arrive every six minutes during weekday morning and afternoon rush hours — a two- to four-minute improvement over the last Red Line service increase in mid-March. Officials said this is due to overcrowding on trains.

Peak periods for increased trains will stretch between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. during workdays. Outside of those hours, trains will arrive every eight minutes until 9:30 p.m., when frequencies will drop to every 10 minutes.

Advertisement

[The Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny with a high of 65 degrees

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

Rep. David Trone announces run for U.S. Senate

Del. Joe Vogel files to run for Rep. David Trone’s seat

Advertisement

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo in Montgomery County with music, dancing and, of course, margaritas