A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for the 2022 shooting death of a guest at the Red Roof Inn in Rockville, according to a news release.

Rockville resident Sergey Danshin, 35, was sentenced by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday. His two co-defendants previously pleaded guilty and received lesser sentences for their involvement in the incident.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on June 22, 2022, Montgomery County and Rockville City police officers responded to the Red Roof Inn located in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road after receiving multiple calls for a shooting in the area, according to the statement of probable cause.

Upon arrival, officers located Javier Gonzalez-Mena, 39, outside a second-floor hotel room suffering from “at least one gunshot wound,” according to police records. Gonzalez-Mena was ultimately pronounced deceased. A shell casing was also found on the scene.

Police interviewed an unnamed witness who had been sharing a hotel room with Gonzalez-Mena and his girlfriend. In the statement of probable cause, police kept the witness and the girlfriend’s identities anonymous “for fear of reprisal.”

The witness told police they observed the victim and his girlfriend arguing. Shortly thereafter, police report the witness said they observed “two Black males standing outside and demanding to speak” to the victim. Police determined the two men to be Danshin and 33-year-old Micah Clemons of Virginia. Danshin wore a mask obscuring his face, the witness reported.

The mask and gloves wore by Danshin on the night he killed Gonzalez-Mena, retrieved by police. Credit: Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office

The victim allegedly brandished a machete as he confronted Danshin and Clemons, according to the statement of probable cause. The men fled the area, but Danshin returned several minutes later to “ambush” Gonzalez-Mena, shooting him fatally, police wrote in a press release. His girlfriend was “holding his hand as he was shot and fell to the ground,” the release states.

According to police, after shooting Gonzalez-Mena, Danshin ordered the girlfriend to follow him into a waiting car where he removed his facial covering and revealed his identity. She recognized him as someone she knew and later positively identified him to police.

Meanwhile, police found Clemons hiding in a wooded area behind the hotel and took him into custody. A 9 mm gun magazine with bullet was retrieved from his pants pocket, which he said he had brought to the hotel at the request of Danshin.

Around 2 a.m., the girlfriend called 911 and gave police her location, saying “the man who shot her boyfriend was outside that address.” Officers responded to the address and took Danshin into custody without incident. Surveillance camera shows Danshin being interviewed by detectives the morning of June 23, 2022. Credit: Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office

In January, Danshin was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder and related handgun charges in connection with the death of Gonzalez-Mena. That same day, Clemons pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and a firearm charge related to the incident, and he was later sentenced to serve five years in prison. The driver of the getaway car, 44-year-old Willman Quintanilla, also pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder and has been sentenced to serve four years.