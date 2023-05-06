At the end of 2022, the Montgomery County Council approved the building of a median, dedicated lane for the Flash Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route along US 29. This approval brought the promise of an authentic BRT system for county residents one step closer to reality, albeit progress is still slow for riders and for the demands of tackling the climate crisis.

Now that the county is heading in the right direction with the dedicated bus lane, transportation officials must simultaneously incorporate the needs of pedestrians and bicyclists. Planning for the US 29 corridor should include a pedestrian and bicycle side path, narrowing the traffic lanes, add signalized crosswalks, and complete a bridge across the Northwest Branch during the next phases of the US 29 BRT project. The walking, rolling and biking experience is not a mere add-on to the BRT system, but it is an essential part of the transit experience and making sure BRT is successful.

Many transit riders begin their journey on foot or on a bike. They might be using the bus to reach their ultimate destination or connecting to a Metro stop, but all must get to the bus stop in the first place. The US 29 corridor includes a high school, shopping centers, and housing. The corridor connects to downtown Silver Spring, the Food and Drug Administration, and the future east campus of Montgomery College will be located within the corridor.

This level of development should be conducive to walking and biking, but the current road design encourages speeding, and the sidewalk is too narrow to accommodate both safe walking and biking, not to mention anyone using a wheelchair. It was common for me to observe cars traveling at speeds that would make even a veteran bus rider and bicyclist think twice during my walks in the Four Corners, Burnt Mills and White Oak areas. This is a recipe for discouraging BRT ridership except for the person that has no real alternative.

Walking and biking are legitimate forms of transportation that have never been solely for recreation in Montgomery County or anywhere else in the world. The pedestrian and bicyclist could be the student going to school, someone going to work, and the parent going to the local grocery store.

Furthermore, getting the walking and biking experience correct up front means the county can avoid yet another time consuming and costly project to widen the right of way to fit a pedestrian and bicycle side path.

It is gut-wrenching to see anyone crossing highways from one narrow sidewalk to another to access a bus stop as I did during a pedestrian walk audit in the Glenmont area. Since the US 29 corridor was designated an Equity Focus Area in Montgomery County, it is acknowledged that lower income people and people of color are bearing the burden of unsafe walking, rolling and biking conditions on US 29. It is hard to take seriously frequent invocations of equitable economic growth, Vision Zero, and fighting climate change from local and state leaders if they choose to spend budgets on a built environment that does not support pedestrian and biking infrastructure to safely reach BRT stops.

At a Safe Streets town hall at the Wheaton Library, I heard we all live in “one” Montgomery County. Infrastructure designed for pedestrians and bicyclists would offer evidence that one county means everybody, including community members not driving a car.

Michael Larkin is a resident of Silver Spring and a member of the Washington Area Bicyclist Association (WABA). He volunteers with WABA’s campaign to improve pedestrian and bicyclist infrastructure along the US 29 BRT Route. Twitter handle is @MLarkin85.

