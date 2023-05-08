A Maryland health care nonprofit joined forces with a sorority to host a free event in Germantown on Sunday, aimed at giving caregivers resources to help young women improve their mental health.

The event, called “Empowering Our Girls: A Community Toolkit on Mental Health,” took place at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Black Rock Center for the Arts. It included a panel discussion, informational brochures, free food and presentations on topics like body image, social media and relationship navigation.

According to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in three teenage girls reported having suicidal thoughts in 2021—up 60% from the previous decade. [WTOP]

Men flag down and kidnap driver on Interstate 270

Police are turning to the public for help locating two men believed to have kidnapped a driver on Interstate 270 after flagging him down on the exit ramp in the middle of the afternoon.

Investigators say the victim encountered a silver Mitsubishi partially blocking the ramp and was flagged over by someone he believed to be a police officer. One of the two suspects then demanded he get back into his car and drive to a Bank of America in Rockville to withdraw money from an ATM. The victim did as told, telling police he saw a handgun in the suspect’s suit jacket.

Anyone with information about the two suspects or the incident is encouraged to contact Montgomery County detectives at 240-773-8477. [WUSA9]

Motorized wheelchair may have caused fire in Silver Spring apartment

Authorities believe an apartment fire in Silver Spring may have been caused by a motorized wheelchair malfunction. The disabled resident of the home suffered life-threatening burn injuries as a result.

The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. on May 4 at the Alexander House Apartments in downtown Silver Spring. Fire and rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the sole occupant of the apartment was found with severe burns and transported to a local hospital. He said firefighters believe the fire originated under the seat of the person’s wheelchair.

The fire was ultimately controlled and extinguished by building sprinklers. It caused approximately $50,000 in damages and sent one additional person to the hospital for a “medical emergency,” firefighters report.

[FOX 5]

Today’s weather

Partly cloud with a high of 79 and humidity peaking at 55%.

