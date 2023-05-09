A man died early Tuesday after his vehicle struck a utility pole on Clopper Road in Germantown for “reasons still under investigation,” according to Montgomery County police.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:37 a.m. between Waring Station Road and Game Preserve Road, according to police. An unnamed adult male was traveling northbound on Clopper Road in a Honda when his car “left the roadway and struck a utility pole,” police wrote in a news release.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The department's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating and asks anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.

Police said they will be releasing additional information, including the name of the deceased driver, as it becomes available.