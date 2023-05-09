Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) announced Tuesday that she would be running for Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-Md.) seat in 2024.

Alsobrooks released a campaign video Tuesday morning, just over a week after Cardin said publicly that he would not be running for reelection.

"There aren't a lot of people like me in the U.S. Senate – people who live like, think like and who look like the people they're supposed to represent, but isn't it time that changed?" Alsobrooks said in a press release. "I'm running to be a voice for families like the ones I grew up with and who I've worked for my entire life." There aren't enough people in the US Senate who live like, think like and look like the people they're supposed to represent. My Great-Grandma told me, "if you don't like something, go farther and do better." I'm proud to say I'm running for the Senate. Let's go farther together. pic.twitter.com/uIyO9ARbck — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) May 9, 2023

Alsobrooks was elected as Prince George’s County Executive in 2018 and is the first woman and first Black woman to hold the office. She previously served two terms as Prince George’s County State’s Attorney and was also the first and youngest woman to hold that office.

Alsobrooks has cited increasing education funding and managing the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as major accomplishments during her first term. During her 2022 campaign, she promised to work on police reform and further investment in schools.

Her endorsement of Democratic Gov. Wes Moore in the 2022 gubernatorial race was considered by many political commentators to be vital to Moore’s success.

Alsobrooks joins an expanding field of candidates. Rep. David Trone (D-Dist. 6) and Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) both announced last week that they would be running for Cardin’s seat.

Jerome Segal, a Democrat who challenged Cardin in 2018, also announced last week morning that he would be running for Cardin’s seat. Robin Ficker, a Republican, announced in December that he would also be vying for the seat.

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) said Monday that he plans to spend “a month or so” considering whether to run for the seat.