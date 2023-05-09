Rockville bear ‘safely and successfully’ trapped, relocated to new home

Rockville police and the Department of Natural Resources trapped and relocated a bear to a new home Monday

There have been a number of bear sightings in Montgomery County over the last week in Chevy Chase, Kensington, Bethesda and Rockville [WJLA].

‘Everything is at stake’: ‘Abbott Elementary’ star calls for higher teacher wages at Maryland town hall

“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays veteran teacher Barbara Howard hosted a town hall at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland.

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight, who helped host the event, said the support from Ralph means a lot [WTOP].

Bethesda law firm Paley Rothman disbands, 15 attorneys jump to Lerch, Early & Brewer

Bethesda law firm Paley Rothman has disbanded after 51 years in business and half of its former attorneys have joined another Bethesda firm, Lerch, Early & Brewer [Washington Business Journal].

Today’s Weather: Showers. Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. High near 57.

In case you missed it:

Gen-Z Del. Joe Vogel first to announce in congressional race to succeed Trone

Dignitaries laud former county executive at opening of senior affordable housing complex The Leggett

Bethesda couple creates art from air plants, succulents and moss