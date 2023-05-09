Rockville bear ‘safely and successfully’ trapped, relocated to new home
Rockville police and the Department of Natural Resources trapped and relocated a bear to a new home Monday
There have been a number of bear sightings in Montgomery County over the last week in Chevy Chase, Kensington, Bethesda and Rockville [WJLA].
‘Everything is at stake’: ‘Abbott Elementary’ star calls for higher teacher wages at Maryland town hall
“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays veteran teacher Barbara Howard hosted a town hall at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland.
Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight, who helped host the event, said the support from Ralph means a lot [WTOP].
Bethesda law firm Paley Rothman disbands, 15 attorneys jump to Lerch, Early & Brewer
Bethesda law firm Paley Rothman has disbanded after 51 years in business and half of its former attorneys have joined another Bethesda firm, Lerch, Early & Brewer [Washington Business Journal].
Today’s Weather: Showers. Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. High near 57.
