Novavax, a Gaithersburg-based company that developed a COVID-19 vaccine, is cutting 25% of its workforce after losing $294 million in the first quarter. Novavax, which also has operations in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Europe, will also reduce research spending and and consolidate facilities.

The company also recently reported positive results for its experimental combination COVID-influenza vaccine. (WTOP)

Tastee Diner relics up for auction

The Tastee Diner in Silver Spring closed unexpectedly in March, but now bits and pieces of it can live on. Many artifacts from the diner are up for auction online, including artwork and photos as well as functional items like sinks and freezers.

Two other locations of the Tastee Diner remain since the fan-favorite spot shut down to make way for new development. (DCist)

MCPS recieves “Best Communities for Music Education” honor

The NAMM Foundation has awarded Montgomery County Public Schools with a Best Communities for Music Education designation in recognition of its outstanding effort in music education.

“Receiving this honor from the NAMM Foundation is a testament to the great work happening in our school music programs,” said Dr. Randy Rumpf, MCPS supervisor of prek-12 fine arts. (MoCoShow)

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, high near 74.

