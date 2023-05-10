The Seneca provides inviting and innovative sophisticated senior living next door to the lush and tranquil King Farm Stream Valley Park in Rockville, Maryland. The elegance of a luxury rental community combines with the extravagance of a best-in-class hospitality experience offering just the right amount of individualized and personalized support from our Assisted Living, Bridge Program, and Memory Care living options. Everything at The Seneca is tailored to help our residents thrive.



For residents who need a helping hand, our Assisted Living offers a safe and nurturing atmosphere for individuals and couples to get the extra support they require. When residents aren’t quite ready for Memory Care, but need support that goes beyond traditional assisted living, The Bridge living option is ideal. The Bridge helps residents thrive while enjoying amenities and activities that nourish their overall health and wellbeing. And for those needing Memory Care, our Nayas—from the Sanskrit word for “guide” or “person of wisdom”—create deep and personal connections, fostering a loving and nurturing environment. Man dies in single-vehicle collision on Clopper Road in Germantown



The Seneca is a person-centered community where everything focuses on superlative resident comfort and happiness. Our holistic approach strengthens four interconnected “circles” of wellness: physical, social, mental, and spiritual. From gourmet dining with chef-driven menus to our award-winning educational enrichment program, living here nourishes the body and mind. Residents also stay energized and pampered with our Vitality Fitness Center, Indulge Salon & Spa, and Renew Wellness Center. And The Seneca’s unique L-shaped design connects residents with nature and each other in our robust garden and patio with landscaped verandas, generous outdoor seating, and expansive courtyard.

With expert-led opportunities, signature wellness programs, vibrant local culture, and attentive and custom care, life at The Seneca is inspired, comforting, and exceptional. Our professional 24-hour concierge and valet service is always available to make life easier for our residents, including solving computer or tech problems, offering administrative assistance, or performing a little extra housekeeping when desired.

The Seneca links residents with the beautiful natural surroundings right in the heart of Montgomery County—like the gorgeous 75-acre Lake Needwood Park—as well as renowned medical facilities, dining, shopping, and cultural venues, such as the distinguished Strathmore, Glenstone Museum, and the F. Scott Fitzgerald Theater. From nature walks to theatrical performances, residents enjoy a wide variety of energizing community and outside events.



Inside our residences offer just as much attention to detail as The Seneca’s amenities and programs. Upscale touches, refined finishes, and spacious floor plan layouts provide studios, one-, and two-bedroom residences beyond compare. Tall windows fill rooms with natural light, while sizable common areas and living rooms, open kitchenettes with granite countertops, large bathrooms with walk-in showers, and advanced technology provide the latest in safety and convenience.

Advertisement



For a limited time, you can lease a one-bedroom assisted living apartment for the price of a studio. See one of our Sales Directors for details and make The Seneca your new home today.