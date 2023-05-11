About five years after Astro Lab Brewing opened in Silver Spring announced Thursday that it will close at the end of May.

“The taproom transformed into a gathering place for regulars and Lab Rats and a weekly run club. We felt the warmth of community, both within downtown Silver Spring and across the DMV’s vibrant brewing scene,” co-founders Matt Cronin and Emma Whelan said in a news release. “So, it is with heavy hearts–but also deep gratitude and an immense optimism for what will follow in our wake–that we announce that Astro Lab will be closing at the end of May.”

According to the release, the closure was brought on by hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was only sustained for this long through the support from loyal customers and family members.

The space will soon be occupied by another home of brews for Third Hill Brewing Co. The owners are exploring options for the bar’s staff to retain employment at Third Hill.

“As tough as all of this is, we’re happy knowing that 8216 Georgia Ave. will continue to be a home for new and exciting beers. We can’t wait to try them,” the release said.

For the remainder of the month, Astro Lab Brewing will be open for its regular hours which are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 2 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The taproom is closed Monday.

They will also still release its final brew, named Astro Lab, which will feature a symphony of Nectaron, Galaxy, Codename Peacharine, and Nelson Sauvin hops, according to the release.

Following the bar’s closure, Whelan will take the summer off to spend time with her family, then focus on her other family business. Cronin will continue on within the brewing industry, with excitement about new opportunities.

“Again, we just want to say thank you for investing your time and friendship with us. We’re so proud of what we did together. It’s been a blast,” the owners said in the release.

