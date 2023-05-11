Whether you have an artsy mom or a brunch-lover mom, there are plenty of ways to celebrate that special woman in Montgomery County this weekend.

All Set Restaurant & Bar

All Set Restaurant & Bar, at 8630 Fenton St., Plaza 5, in Silver Spring, will offer a Mother’s Day special featuring a New England clambake for four people.

The clambake will feature Maine lobster, littleneck clams, steamed shrimp & mussels, and andouille sausage. Sides will include red potatoes, corn on the cob, mixed green salad, buttermilk biscuits, and whoopie pies for $225.

The clambake is served cold with reheating instructions and will be available for pickup or delivery Saturday, May 13 between 3 and 5 p.m. Orders must be placed by noon Thursday, May 11.

Spanish Diner

Advertisement

Spanish Diner will have live flamenco dancing from noon to 2 p.m. at 7271 Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda. Man dies in single-vehicle collision on Clopper Road in Germantown

The restaurant will also offer a special Mother’s Day menu including salpicon de cangrejo, a salad of jumbo lump crab, cucumbers, peppers and brandy sauce; or pato con pure mongetes, zanahoria y guisantes, a duck leg confit served with white bean puree, baby carrots and green peas. Each table will also receive a complimentary flan.

Mother’s Day Market

Advertisement

True Respite Brewing Company and Sixx Cool Moms presents its annual Mother’s Day Market from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 7301 Calhoun Place #600 in Derwood.

The market will feature 60 local artisans, live music, food trucks, beer trailers and a kid’s craft area.

Mother’s Day Maker’s Market

Advertisement

Park Potomac presents Mother’s Day Maker’s Market from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at 12435 Park Potomac Avenue in Potomac.

The event will include handcrafted products from talented local artisans and live music. The event is free to attend.

Mother’s Day Tea & Flower Workshop

Advertisement

Rolling Ridge Floral Design presents its Mother’s Day Tea & Flower Workshop from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 7409 Brink Road in Gaithersburg.

Participants can create floral arrangements while drinking tea and eating pastries from a local chef.

Admission is $90, which includes all materials needed for the floral arrangement and refreshments. The workshop is designed for adults age 12 and older.

Advertisement

Mommy & Me Build-a-Bouquet

Rolling Ridge Floral Design presents its Mommy & Me Build-a-Bouquet event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Stables of Rolling Ridge, 7409 Brink Road Laytonsville.

The event allows participants to create bouquets with their children. Tickets are $25.

Advertisement

Charcuterie Workshop

Canopy by Hilton Washington, D.C. Bethesda North presents a Mother’s Day charcuterie workshop from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at 940 Rose Ave. in North Bethesda.

The event offers a step-by-step demonstration on building a charcuterie box. The workshop includes everything needed for a take-home charcuterie box and bottomless mimosas to drink through the demonstration.

Advertisement

Tickets for the demonstration are $75.