The folks behind Bar Charley and Quarry House Tavern are opening a new American bistro, Charley Prime Foods, located on the boardwalk of Rio Lakefront. The owners, Jackie Greenbaum and Gordon Banks, said that the new spot will be a more mature version of their popular Bar Charley.

Charley Prime’s menu will feature homemade pastas, seafood fare and a steak menu featuring American and Wagyu beef. [WTOP]

New fund launches fertility care to Black women and families

The Black Fertility Matters Fund was recently launched by the CCRM Fertility clinic based in Rockville, D.C. and Vienna. Dr. Stephanie Thompson, with CCRM Fertility, said that Black woman face infertility at a higher rate than other women.

The fund aims to provide support, resources and advocacy, and start the conversation around fertility within the Black community. [NBC4]

Flora Singer Elementary School teacher wins “Thank You For Teaching” award

Shirley Yuan, a second-grade teacher at Flora Singer Elementary School and 21-year MCPS veteran is the winner of the Shirley J. Lowrie “Thank You For Teaching” Award. In addition to the honor, Yuan will receive a $2,500 prize for being named the winner.

Yuan is known for her patience and ability to understand the needs of each student. She has also co-led several afterschool clubs and events, including Girls on the Run, PTA bingo nights and homework clubs. [The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, high near 81.

