Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) announced a three-year action plan to combat systemic racism during the Board of Education meeting Thursday.

The action plan is designed to fight hate, bias and racist bullying.

The plan is divided into three sections – system-level, domain-specific and school-level. Its goal is to make every student and every parent in every school feel welcome and a part of the school community. Teachers will be trained with a goal of understanding how their students are doing emotionally as well as academically.

[Montgomery Community Media]



County Executive’s office urges Medicaid recipients to look into options



As many as 17,000 Montgomery County residents may lose their Medicaid benefits, as the end of the federal declaration of a public health emergency due to COVID-19 means changes that could lead to the loss of their benefits.

Advertisement

The emergency declarations that went into effect in 2020 enhanced federal funding and meant participants didn’t have to renew; but now, participants will be subject to eligibility reviews. County Executive Marc Elrich said those who are no longer eligible for Medicaid coverage may qualify for private or county safety net programs for the uninsured.

Approximately 210,000 Montgomery County residents are on Medicaid, and that about 50% have been auto-renewed, according to Yvonne Iscandari, a senior administrator with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services.

[WTOP]

Advertisement

Redevelopment proposed for Forest Glen office building

A Forest Glen medical office building at 9801 Georgia Avenue could be redeveloped into a mixed-use development, according to documents submitted to the Montgomery County Planning Department. Planning staff is recommending approval of the plan.

JLB Realty LLC filed a sketch plan with the department.The plan calls for a 460,000-square-foot building with a maximum height of 78 feet. Five thousand square feet would be used for commercial purposes. Fifteen percent of the residential portion would be devoted to moderately priced dwelling units.

Advertisement

[Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

Recordation tax increase OK’d for homes sold at prices over $600,000

Celebrate mom this weekend with various activities throughout Montgomery County

Advertisement

Panel that has filled 38% of MoCo’s legislative seats votes down recusal requirement