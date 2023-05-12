A vehicle crashed Thursday evening into Sniffers Doggie Retreat in Rockville.

The vehicle crashed about 30 feet into the building at 7300 Westmore Road, according to a tweet from Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue. A dog was also reported to have fled the crash, according to the tweet.

Piringer could not provide any further information on the incident.

The kennel staff could not be reached for comment.

This vehicle collision follows two other recent building crashes as a jewelry store in Wheaton and a restaurant seating area Silver Spring.

Credit: Amos McPherson

