Organizers of the Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival secured three-time Grammy winner Wyclef Jean to perform at its Carribean-themed Scotland Freedom Day Concert June 19 at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fairgrounds.

The multiday event aims to be the Washington, D.C. region’s biggest Juneteenth celebration. Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery through the Emancipation Proclamation and is celebrated annually on June 19.

“We needed someone with a name that was going to hit all generations,” said festival chair LaTisha Gasaway-Paul. “We had to serve the community. We had to know our audience. Who is the one [performer] that can bring everyone together for this Caribbean concert? He’s from Haiti, so there’s no other one like Wyclef Jean.” Man dies in single-vehicle collision on Clopper Road in Germantown

The event will benefit the rebuilding of the historic Scotland A.M.E. Zion church. Gasaway-Paul is a fifth-generation resident of the historically Black community of Scotland in Potomac. An important aspect of the celebration is that all net proceeds from the event will benefit the 2nd Century Project, a capital campaign launched in 2022 for the purpose of repairing and expanding the church on Seven Locks Road.

The festival will kick off June 17 with the Bethesda Blues & Jazz Club presentation of a Motown musical celebration of the Du-Drop Inn, a historic Black nightclub in Montgomery County. The event will feature local artists performing hit songs from Little Richard, Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin and other legendary performers from the 1940s to ’70s. Doors open for dinner at 5 p.m., with showtime at 7 p.m.

On June 18, the festival is hosting an evening of gospel music from 5-8 p.m. at the Black Rock Arts Center in Germantown. On June 19, the festival will feature a day of special performances at the Cabin John Village in Potomac.

Advertisement

The Scotland Freedom Day Concert will close out celebrations at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fairgrounds, 501 Perry Parkway in Gaithersburg on June 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“When you talk about Juneteenth, what is that? That is the day of celebration. That is the day to glorify remembering those that got to this point to make it an option for us to be able to stand here today and come together as a community, unite as one, and that’s exactly what we want to do,” Gasaway-Paul said.

According to Gasaway-Paul, reggae performer Tarrus Riley with Dean Fraser & Blak Soil Band will still headline the event. Among the list of performers are artist Patrice Roberts, Ricardo Drue, Gyptian, DJ Ablaze, Destiny Sound and Ricky Platinum.

Advertisement

Tickets for the concert are available through Eventbrite with prices starting at $60.

Gasaway-Paul said they have also partnered with WPGC 95.5 with Poet MCing for the radio station. Persia Nicole of radio station 92 Q will also MC the event.