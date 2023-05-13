A 14-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car in Germantown on Tuesday, according to a family GoFundMe page.

Elijah Miles was walking home with a friend when he was struck by a car crossing Westeria Drive in Germantown near Seneca Valley High School. He was transported to the hospital with traumatic life-threatening injuries. He died Friday at 2:15 p.m., according to a post on the family’s GoFundMe. Elijah was an eighth grader at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Germantown, also according to the GoFundMe.

"Elijah's smile could light up a room, it was infectious. First and foremost I am asking for prayers for Elijah's soul, the parents of Elijah, family, and friends. Secondly, any donation small/large or even a share would be greatly appreciated as no parent is ever prepared for an event of this devastating magnitude," a family member posted on the GoFundMe page. The fundraiser had raised $5,778 raised of a $10,000 goal by Saturday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Police Department 5th District officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Wisteria Drive and Great Seneca Highway on Tuesday night for the report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Detectives determined that a black Acura TSX was traveling northbound on Wisteria Drive when the driver struck Miles, who was crossing the roadway in a westbound direction. Miles was then transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) tweeted Friday afternoon that Montgomery County Public Schools informed him that the driver of the vehicle was a high school student. MCPS informed me that a middle school student was injured while crossing the street last night near Seneca Valley High School. The student was struck by a high school student driver. The injured student remains in critical condition and the incident is under investigation. May 10, 2023

MCPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact county detectives at 240-773-6620.

Miles’ family is raising funds for his funeral services on their GoFundMe page.