A dog who went missing after a vehicle crashed into Sniffers Doggie Retreat in Rockville Thursday evening has returned, according to the kennel’s Facebook page.

“We are beyond happy to report that as our opening staff arrived at Sniffers this morning, our little runner walked right up to our front door. The door was opened for her and she walked right in. She’s happy and tail-wagging!” an owner of Sniffers posted on Facebook on Saturday morning.

A vehicle crashed about 30 feet into the building at 7300 Westmore Road on Thursday, according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. There were no injuries. Two dogs were reported to have fled the crash, but one was found shortly after. The other returned Saturday morning. 14-year-old dies days after being hit by car in Germantown

“We’d like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support during the past couple of days. We’ve gotten calls, texts, emails, visits and even food dropped off for our staff. This entire event has been incredibly stressful for us,” the post said. “As one of the owners of SNIFFERS, I can say on behalf of both of us, we are extremely proud of our team and the lengths they have gone to both in helping to search for our missing dogs and to do their very best to make sure the the dogs that are with us get the best care even immediately after a traumatic event.”

The post said the kennel is in the process of rebuilding and expects to be open for all services as usual on Monday.

This vehicle collision follows two other recent building crashes as a jewelry store in Wheaton and a restaurant seating area Silver Spring.

Advertisement