A lawsuit stemming from an alleged longstanding ritual of sexual assault at Damascus High is now poised for trial after a judge ruled Friday that the claims against Montgomery County Public Schools can move forward.

The lawsuit alleges school officials should have been able to prevent the 2020 sexual attacks made by junior varsity football players against four of their teammates in a locker room, involving the use of broomsticks. “Plaintiffs have put forward evidence that a reasonable jury could conclude that reckless or callous indifference occurred here,” the judge ruled.

A trial date has not been set, but the judge said if settlement isn’t reached, the case could be slated for a three-week jury trial in February 2024 at a Greenbelt federal courthouse. Damages could reach $1 million, according to attorneys. [Washington Post]

$10k stolen from Germantown woman in lottery scam

Police say three people allegedly stole $10,000 in cash from a woman’s car glovebox during a lottery scam in Germantown. Detectives have now released photos of the suspects.

Walking out of TJMaxx on Frederick Road, a woman was approached by two suspects who asked if she spoke Spanish, according to police. When she said yes, one of them tearfully explained they had a multi-million-dollar lottery ticket but could not claim the prize because they were undocumented. A third suspect claiming to work at the “lottery company,” said over the phone they’d need to come to a Rockville office with “guarantors” carrying $10,000 cash each to claim the prize.

The woman drove the two suspects to her home where she retrieved the cash, police said. On the way to Rockville, one suspect claimed to have stomach pains and asked if she’d stop at CVS to grab medicine. She went inside and three minutes later returned to her car to find the suspects and her cash gone. Police believe the suspects are targeting “older and more vulnerable victims” and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 240-773-6237. [WUSA9]

Rockville mother says her Taylor Swift tickets ‘evaporated’

A mother and daughter from Rockville allege StubHub inexplicably snatched away tickets they bought for a Taylor Swift concert in Philadelphia.

After mother Katie Mahoney purchased the tickets, she said they were supposed to receive them via email on Friday—but never did. On Saturday, StubHub wrote the family informing them the tickets were not available but that they could choose “alternative tickets.” The Mahoneys found none available, even though on the website nearly 600 tickets were still being sold at a higher price.

“For my 15-year-old daughter to want to go to her first concert with me is pretty lovely and amazing,” Katie Mahoney said. “And I just can’t believe that we’re having this difficulty, it seems criminal.” [WTOP]

