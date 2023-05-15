Montgomery County Police are investigating a death in downtown Silver Spring after reports of a shooting on Sunday night.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 10:36 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of Fenwick Lane, according to a news release. Upon arrival at the location, officers found a deceased man.

The location is in a block adjacent to the Arrive Silver Spring apartment building, the site of a fatal fire in February.

The state medical examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy, according to Montgomery County police.

The identity of the person has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.