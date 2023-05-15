Takoma Park police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of East West Highway on Sunday evening, near the Crown gas station.
When police arrived, one male adult was suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital, according to a news release. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.
The shooting occurred in Takoma Park’s Ward 2 at approximately 5:52 p.m. Police officers canvassed the area after the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing and Takoma Park Police are asking the public to contact them at 301-270-1100, if they witnessed the shooting or have any information about the case.
Police did not immediately respond to a request more information.