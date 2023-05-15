Takoma Park police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of East West Highway on Sunday evening, near the Crown gas station.

When police arrived, one male adult was suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital, according to a news release. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

The shooting occurred in Takoma Park’s Ward 2 at approximately 5:52 p.m. Police officers canvassed the area after the shooting. Police investigate death in downtown Silver Spring after report of shooting

The investigation is ongoing and Takoma Park Police are asking the public to contact them at 301-270-1100, if they witnessed the shooting or have any information about the case.

Police did not immediately respond to a request more information.