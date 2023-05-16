The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday appointed Artie Harris to serve as chair of the county’s Planning Board. Harris is the vice president of real estate at Montgomery Housing Partnership.

Harris was appointed 6-5 over former County Council member and onetime county executive candidate Hans Riemer. Council passes modified version of late-night business safety bill

The council also appointed Josh Linden, a former transportation planner and an associate at Berk Consulting, to serve in the vacant commissioner role. Linden was appointed 7-4 over Carolyn Gallaher, a professor at American University School of International Service.



The chair is paid almost $228,000 in a full-time role while the other commissioners are paid $30,000. One of Harris’ first big tasks will be hiring a new planning director.

Both roles opened up after the entire Planning Board resigned last October, following controversies involving former Chair Casey Anderson and other members on the board. Anderson was recently cleared of allegations that he created a toxic work environment.

Gwen Wright was fired as Planning Board director in October and the rest of the members resigned shortly thereafter. Wright is suing the Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission to obtain records related to her termination. Tanya Stern has been serving in an acting capacity as director since October.

This is a developing story.