Montgomery County students now allowed to carry personally obtained Narcan in schools

Montgomery County Public Schools are now allowing students to carry personally obtained Narcan amid the rise of overdoses.

School and county leaders will discuss opioid overdose response in schools [WJLA].

Montgomery Parks seek help from fourth graders to help design the future Bethesda Market Park

Montgomery Park is in the planning phase for Bethesda Market Park and is requesting help from students at Bethesda Elementary School and fourth graders were more than eager.

The students came up with plenty ideas ranging from features like trampolines, zip lines, and obstacle courses to natural features like a place to watch birds, tree-lined walkways, rock walls, and flower beds [Montgomery Parks].

Lottery Scam Costs Woman $10K, Police Warn Montgomery County Residents

A woman gave $10,000 to scam artists who said it would guarantee payout of a winning Mega Millions lottery ticket.

Montgomery County Police on Friday released photos of the suspects, who approached the victim at a T.J. Maxx store in Germantown. The theft occurred on April 10, and police want residents to be aware of the scheme [Patch].

Today’s weather:

Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76.

