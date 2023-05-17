Roadside Development released a proposal for the future of Silver Spring’s Tastee Diner, which closed unexpectedly in March. The plan includes a possible high-rise with 525 residential units, and 25,000 square feet of retail or commercial space. The Tastee Diner building will largely be maintained, preserving walls of the diner car but replacing part of the base. (East MoCo)

MCPS middle schoolers can attend coding camp

Middle school students at Montgomery County Public Schools can sign up for “Montgomery Can Code” summer camp. The free camp is a week long, held at Montgomery College campuses, and will introduce students to the coding language Swift. Also available is 2023 MCPS CyberCamp, a virtual camp open in June and July (MoCoShow)

“Cooking with Nonna” star coming to Gaithersburg

Rossella Rago of the YouTube series “Cooking with Nonna” will attend the Gaithersburg Book Festival on Saturday, May 20. She will be signing copies of her book “Cooking with Nonna: Sunday Dinners with La Famiglia,” as well as holding a cooking demonstration. Many other authors and events will be featured at the free festival. (MyMCMedia)

Today’s weather: Sunny skies, with a high around 70.

