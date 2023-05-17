Three men walked into a south Bethesda CVS Pharmacy on May 10 carrying large cloth laundry bags and left with the bags stuffed full of high-end skincare products, according to police. Detectives released security footage on Tuesday of the suspects and are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

The incident occurred during the day in a shopping center on Sangamore Road near the Washington, D.C. border called The Shops at Sumner Place. Police did not specify the exact time of the incident and did not mention the presence of weapons in the theft. Man charged with rape and kidnapping using machete may have more victims, police say

Police said during the theft, two suspects wore all-black clothing and the other wore a light-colored T-shirt, cargo pants and black shoes. One of the two suspects in black wore a T-shirt with the words “The North Face” written across the front in white lettering.

Video of the robbery has also been circulating on Twitter and has been published by WUSA9. It shows one of the suspects stuffing a bag full of merchandise and walking away while a CVS employee watches.

Caught on Camera: Another CVS in our region — robbed. This time, the CVS in Bethesda… @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/QjQM1sETN5 — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) May 10, 2023

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspects’ arrest. Members of the public can call 1-866-411-8477 toll-free to contact detectives and may remain anonymous, police said.

