The Montgomery County Council is likely to pass a 4.7% real estate tax rate increase as part of next week's budget vote, based on a straw poll taken at a council budget work session Thursday.

The 4.7% increase was proposed by councilmember Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) and seconded by councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6). Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Will Jawando (D-At-large), Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) voted against the proposal, but no other proposals were brought forward.

County Executive Marc Elrich had initially proposed a 10% real estate tax rate increase to fund his budget. All councilmembers were opposed to this high of an increase, but debated on just how high the increase should be.

The council will take its final vote on the budget and tax rate at a meeting next Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.