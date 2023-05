Two men were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in east Silver Spring and taken to area hospitals, Montgomery County Police reported.

Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Ave., according to an email from a department spokeswoman.

One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries; the other was in an unknown condition, according to the spokeswoman. Shooting at Wheaton Metro station; search under way

Police have not taken any suspects into custody, she wrote.