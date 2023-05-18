Correction: Metro Transit Police said the victim, who was originally reported as deceased, was alive and in critical condition.

A person was shot and critically injured Thursday evening at the Wheaton Metro station, Metro Transit Police announced.

Officers from Metro Transit Police and Montgomery County Police were conducting a search for the assailant. A helicopter was enlisted in the effort. Double shooting in east Silver Spring sends two men to hospital

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m., officials said.

Service has been suspended between the Glenmont and Silver Spring stations because of police activity, the Metrorail Info Twitter account announced. Shuttle buses have been requested.

The station is at 11171 Georgia Ave.

This is a rapidly developing story and will be updated. UPDATE: Shooting victim in critical condition and is at the hospital. Preliminary reports of fatality were incorrect. Investigation ongoing. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) May 18, 2023