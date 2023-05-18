Apricot Aptitude – $198 at Faherty, 4848 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, 240-634-3004. fahertybrand.com
Just Peachy – $325 at Evoluxxy, 11804 Grand Park Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda, 301-281-2999, evoluxxy.com
Blush Hour – $125 at Pink Dot Styles, 3734 Howard Ave., Kensington, 240-558-3474, pinkdotstyles.com
Pretty in Pink – $39.50 at The Shop at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, 301-581-5175, shop.strathmore.org
Blue Skies – $34.99 at Target stores, target.com
Mint For You – $325 at Marley, 7112 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, 301-664-6440, shopmarley.com
Mood Indigo – $125 at Ibhana Creations II, 1776 E. Jeffersson St. (Federal Plaza), Ste. 116, Rockville, 301-424-0906, ibhana.net
Purple Haze – $79 at Scout & Molly’s, 11882 Grand Park Ave (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda, 301-348-5047, scoutandmollys.com
This story appears in the May/June issue of Bethesda Magazine.