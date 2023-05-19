Two people in a passenger car were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after their vehicle struck a school bus carrying six children in Montgomery Village, according to Montgomery County police. Some of the bus’ student occupants also suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police officers and fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of East Village Avenue and Plum Creek Drive at approximately 7:42 a.m. Friday for a report of a collision involving a Montgomery County Public Schools bus.

A preliminary investigation by detectives found the school bus was turning left from Plum Creek onto East Village when it was struck by a black BMW 328xi traveling on East Village. Both the driver and passenger of the BMW were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

An MCPS spokesperson said the bus held six students and was headed to Forest Oak Middle School in Gaithersburg. Some of the bus occupants sustained minor injuries, but police said none of the students required hospitalization.

The incident represents the latest of several recent motor vehicle collisions involving Montgomery County school buses. In April, a single-vehicle collision involving an MCPS bus headed to Fairland Elementary resulted in four students and the driver being sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In March, a minivan rear-ended a school bus with no passengers, leaving one person trapped and pinned inside the van for an hour. The month prior, a collision between a school bus and an SUV in Glenmont left three students with minor injuries.

Police are investigating Friday’s incident and encourage anyone with information to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.