Montgomery County will host its second annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration on Sunday at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown. Events will run from from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

The event is being hosted by Montgomery County Government’s Asian American Health Initiative and the Office of Community Partnerships. The event will feature cultural performances, crafts and games for kids, health fair, AAPI food vendors, remarks from local leaders, AAPI cultural and community bazaar, henna tattoos and face painting.

County accepting used mattresses for recycling

Mattresses and box springs can be recycled at the Shady Grove Processing Facility and the Transfer Station in Gaithersburg, according to new information from Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection.

Items that can be accepted for recycling include adjustable base mattresses, hybrid mattresses, innerspring mattresses, latex mattresses, memory foam mattresses, metal and wood bed base foundations and/or box springs.

Mattresses that are broken, bent or folded are not accepted. Waterlogged, bug infested or mattresses with blood or feces stains are not acceptable. Futons, sofa beds, infant carriers and bassinet mattresses are not accepted in any condition.

Transportation board awards funds to improve road safety

The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board has granted funding for three projects aimed at improving road safety in the county.

Montgomery County received $80,000 for preliminary engineering designs of safety improvements on Bel Pre Road, which is a four-lane road with a history of serious injuries and fatal crashes.

The city of Gaithersburg and the city of Rockville were awarded $60,000 and $40,000 respectively for their own road safety projects.

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees

