This article was originally published at 6:10 p.m. May 18, 2023. It has been updated multiple times, most recently at 8:17 a.m. May 19, 2023, with additional information from police.

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday evening at the Wheaton Metro station, Montgomery County Police announced.

Despite a search that included Metro Transit Police and a helicopter, no suspect is in custody. Double shooting in east Silver Spring sends two men to hospital

It was the second episode of gun violence Thursday in the county: Two men were wounded in a double shooting that afternoon in east Silver Spring.

Montgomery County 4th District officers arrived at about 5:53 p.m. to the station, at 11171 Georgia Ave., for a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the department.

An altercation had erupted on the escalator in the station, culminating with the shooting on the train platform, their investigation found.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and died overnight, according to police.

The news release said no bystanders were injured during the shooting.

Service was suspended Thursday evening between the Glenmont and Silver Spring stations, and shuttle buses were dispatched.

