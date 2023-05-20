A double shooting Thursday afternoon that sent two men to the hospital was conducted as a drive-by attack in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in east Silver Spring, Montgomery County Police described in a news release.

They also offered a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of suspects in the shooting.

The attack was one of two episodes of gun violence Thursday in the county: Tenneson Vaughn Leslie Jr., 18, of Greenbelt was fatally shot minutes later at the Wheaton Metro station. Suspected drunken driver ejected from vehicle, dies after chase on I-270, police say

3rd District officers are investigating the 7-Eleven attack, which occurred in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Ave., according to the release.

Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to a reported shooting and found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation determined that unknown assailants drove into the 7-Eleven parking lot and began to shoot at the men, who had been seated in the parking lot behind the convenience store, according to the release. The assailants then drove off and headed toward Prince George’s County, the release said.

The two victims were taken to hospitals. One suffered non-life-threatening injuries; the other was in an unknown condition, police told MoCo360 on Thursday. Police did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for an update on the condition of the victims.

Police encourage anyone with information on the shooting to call 3rd District Investigative Section at (240) 773- 6800 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.