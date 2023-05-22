A Maryland state trooper was injured Monday morning after his patrol vehicle was struck by a driver suspected of impairment. The trooper was working traffic control at a Montgomery County highway construction zone and was inside of his patrol vehicle.

The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center. The patrol vehicle was parked with its emergency lights turned on when it was struck, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

The crash occurred at around 4:30 a.m. in a work zone on the inner loop of I-495 after University Boulevard. Two pedestrians among three traffic fatalities Sunday in Montgomery County (~430a) IL I495 beltway between University Boulevard in New Hampshire Ave., collision involving @MDSP vehicle struck (rear ended) @ mcfrs PE716, M712, FS16, A716, T716, BC701 & others responded, some lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/JlLT6rHjtM — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 22, 2023

The crash caused partial lane closures on the Beltway Inner Loop for hours, causing major delays near Silver Spring. According to WTOP Traffic reports, all lanes have reopened but delays remained as of 9 a.m.

The driver who struck the state trooper drove a white Mercedes SUV and is identified as Anthony Bowser, 31, of Washington D.C., according to police. Bowser was transported to Suburban Hospital after the crash.

Police allege that Bowser was impaired as he drove into the construction zone and struck the rear of the Maryland State Police patrol vehicle. According to the news release, investigators believe that speed and impairment may have contributed to the crash.

Emergency responders from the Montgomery County Fire Department and the Montgomery County Police responded to assist at the scene, the news release said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continue to investigate the crash. Charges are pending for Bowser pending the outcome of the investigation.

