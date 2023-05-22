Despite a strong chance of rain this holiday weekend, Montgomery County is beginning to see the signs of summer wading into Memorial Day. Alongside sales and barbecues, Montgomery County Recreation’s outdoor pool season will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Rockville and Gaithersburg pools are opening this weekend as well.

The seven county-run pools opening for the holiday weekend are:

Bethesda Outdoor Pool, 301-652-1598, 6300 Hillandale Road, Bethesda

Germantown Outdoor Pool, 240-777-8067, 18905 Kingsview Road, Germantown

Long Branch Outdoor Pool, 240-777-6859, 8700 Piney Branch Road, Silver Spring

Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Outdoor Pool, 240-777-8066, 1201 Jackson Road, Silver Spring

Sarah E. Auer Western County Outdoor Pool, 301-349-2217, 20151 Fisher Ave., Poolesville

Sgt. Hector I. Ayala Wheaton/Glenmont Outdoor Pool, 301-929-5460, 12621 Dalewood Drive, Wheaton

Upper County Outdoor Pool, 301-840-2446, 8211 Emory Grove Road, Gaithersburg

There’s a 30% chance of showers Saturday and Sunday and a 60% chance of showers Monday, but if you still choose to take a dip this holiday weekend, here’s what you need to know.

During the preseason, May 27-June 16, outdoor pool hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. on weekends and Memorial Day.

During the summer season, June 17-Aug. 13, outdoor pool hours are 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on weekdays and noon-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. on weekends. The Upper County Pool is closed on Fridays during the summer season.

The pools will change hours starting Aug. 14, operating from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

General pool admission is $15. County residents receive a discount with proof of residency. Daily admission for county residents is $5 for children and teens under age 18, $7 for adults and $6 for seniors ages 55 and older. Summer pool passes are available for purchase and are valid from Saturday through Sept. 4.

Pool visitors are allowed to bring food and drink to the pools as long as they follow the rules and regulations, including no glass, grills or alcohol. All coolers will be inspected.

Pools may halt admission in cases where capacity is reached, for safety reasons. Additional swimmers will be admitted as space becomes available.

Gaithersburg’s Water Park, 512 S. Frederick Ave., opens for the season on Saturday.

From May 27-June 16, the pool is generally closed Monday-Friday and operates noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pool will operate noon-6 p.m. Memorial Day and 3:30-6:30 p.m. June 2.

From June 17-Aug. 25, hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

From Aug. 26-Sept. 4, the pool is generally closed Monday-Friday and operates noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pool will operate noon-5 p.m. Labor Day.

The pool is open only to Gaithersburg residents on weekends and holidays; it’s also open to county residents on weekdays. Admission starts at $6 for weekday admission for city residents and $12 for county residents who live outside the city.

For more information, go to https://www.gaithersburgmd.gov/about-us/city-facilities/water-park.

Rockville’s Outdoor Recreation Pool, at the Swim & Fitness Center, 355 Martins Lane,opens for the season on Saturday.

This weekend’s schedule is noon-8 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

Admission starts at $7 for city residents and $8 for others.

For more information, go to https://www.rockvillemd.gov/398/Swim-Fitness-Center.