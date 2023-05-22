The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is drafting an aspirational redesign of the D.C. Metrobus system, including the potential for a new 24-hour route connecting Bethesda with Tysons, Virginia.

The 50-year-old bus system’s redesign is intended to be aspirational and would only partially be implemented, officials say. “It’s kind of setting the table large and saying what the opportunities are, then constraining it,” WMATA’s vice president of planning Allison Davis said.

If the Metro board of directors approves, changes could be made as early as 2024. The visionary new network would require a 35 percent increase in Metrobus funds to be fully implemented. [Tysons Reporter]

New energy-generating bus depot coming to MoCo

This week, Montgomery County and energy service company AlphaStruxure announced the launch of a new project to create an integrated microgrid infrastructure for the purpose of charging electric buses and producing alternate energy on-site for county use.

By 2023, the new site is expected to serve over 200 mixed-fleet vehicles. Officials say project construction is set to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and that the site should be operational by early 2025. [The Daily Record]

Advertisement

Pedestrian fatally struck on Veirs Mill Road

A vehicle driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Wheaton-Glenmont early Sunday morning, according to Montgomery County police.

The collision occurred around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and Newport Mill Road, police said. The adult male victim was struck by a blue Toyota RAV4 and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the driver of the Toyota remained on scene. [FOX 5]

Advertisement

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny with a high of 80 and 41 percent humidity.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

Suspected drunken driver ejected from vehicle, dies after chase on I-270, police say

New Hampshire Ave. double shooting was a drive-by, police say

Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes expands gym business fueled with positivity

Advertisement